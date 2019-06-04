Presidential candidate Toleutai Rakhimbekov visits research Institute

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Toleutai Rakhimbekov, the presidential candidate nominated by the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party, visited the Uspanov Kazakh Research Institute of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, Kazinform has learned from the Party's press service.

The Uspanov Kazakh Research Institute of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry is the only institute in Kazakhstan that is engaged in fundamental applied soil research on an industrial scale. For more than seven decades since the institution was established, its scientists have developed a number of breakthrough technologies, which are now successfully used in the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan and help save money considerably.



To succeed in agrarian science, the specialists of the institution have been able owing to a competent policy of its leadership. Here, particular attention is paid to equipment and employees. All research laboratories are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. The institute also addresses housing issues. To that end, the institute's vacant buildings are being reconstructed into modern dormitories.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.