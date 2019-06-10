  • kz
    Presidential candidate Tugel congratulates Tokayev on landslide win

    01:31, 10 June 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel, who was nominated by the Uly dala kyrandary Public Association, extended his congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his landslide victory in the presidential election in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from bnews.kz.

    "People made their choice. As we've already heard, according to the preliminary results of the exit poll, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev swept to a landslide win in the presidential election with the 70,13% of the vote. As one of the candidates, I wholeheartedly congratulate him," Tugel said.

    In his words, the presidential election was transparent and fair.

    "What I've noticed were great organization of the election and high voters' turnout," he added.

