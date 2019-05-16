Presidential candidate Tugel meets with cultural workers in Akmola region

SHCHUCHINSK. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel and his agents have met with cultural workers of the town of Shchuchinsk in Akmola region as well as residents of the town, Kazinform has learnt from the election campaign headquarters of the candidate.

The meeting was mainly dedicated to Sadybek Tugel's creative work. He penned many books and was the founder of the international press center which united over 100 Kazakhstani and foreign mass media.



At the event, Tugel's agents drew attention of those present to the main points of his election campaign.



Earlier it was reported that election campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven presidential candidates.