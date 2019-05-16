Presidential candidate Tugel's agents participate in assyk atu tournament in Akkol

AKKOL. KAZINFORM - Assyk atu tournament with the participation of the representatives of the election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel was held in Akkol, Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

The tournament was organized at the agrotechnical college of Akkol. Students of the college competing in the tournament demonstrated their assyk atu skills.



Earlier it was reported that the pre-election campaign of the candidates for the post of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the presidency.