Presidential candidate Yespayeva meets Shymkent city residents

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Daniya Yespayeva representing the Ak Zhol Party has met with the public of Shymkent city, Kazinform reports.

Members of Yespayeva's election campaign office, deputies of the Majilis and regional core group of the Party attended the meeting.



The candidate informed the attendees - businessmen, teachers, doctors and students as well as mothers with any children - of the main provisions of her pre-election platform.

