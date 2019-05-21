Presidential candidate Yespayeva's agents travel to Karaganda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The election headquarters of presidential candidate Daniya Yespayeva held a number of meetings in Karaganda, Kazinform reports.

In the trip Yespayeva's team consisted of Azat Peruashev, Majilis deputy Yerlan Barlybayev, Deputy Chairman of the Ak Zhol Party Dmitriy Vassilyev and other members of the party which nominated the candidate.



The team briefed those present on the election program of the candidate and answered their questions.



Earlier it was reported that the election canvassing kicked off in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven presidential candidates. The snap presidential election will take place in Kazakhstan on June 9.