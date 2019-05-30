Presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov's reps travel to Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Representatives of presidential candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov paid a visit to Dana-Del LLP in Taraz and met with the staff of the enterprise, Kazinform reports.

The employees of the enterprise were familiarized with the election program of candidate Akhmetbekov.



Earlier it was reported that the pre-election campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President.