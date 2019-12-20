Presidential Council on Transition to Green Economy held meeting in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Thursday, Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired a meeting of the Presidential Council on Transition to Green Economy, Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.

Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev reported on implementation of the Action Plan on the 2013-2020 Green Economy Transition Concept. Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov and Deputy Mayor of Almaty Mukhit Azirbayev made reports on the measures of improvement of the ecological situation and green economy development in regions.

The meeting discussed the course of implementation of one of the First President’s 5 Social Initiatives – construction of Saryarka gas pipeline to supply gas to the capital, northern and central regions of the country as well as development of renewable energy sources.

The Council on Transition to Green Economy was established as per a decree of the First President of Kazakhstan in May 2014. The Council unites 8 working groups for water resources management, agriculture development, energy saving and energy efficiency, development of electricity and RES, waste management, air pollution restriction, eco-systems management, education and formation of ecological culture of the population.