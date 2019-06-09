Presidential election 2019: 65.9% of Kazakhstanis take to the polls

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of 16:00 pm Nur-Sultan time, 65.9% of voters have cast their votes in the snap presidential election of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Lyazzat Suleimen.

It should be noted that 11,947,995 voters are eligible to choose the next President of Kazakhstan this year.



According to the data revealed by the Commission, so far 75.1% of voters cast their votes in Akmola region, 79.7% - in Aktobe region, 78.9% - in Almaty region, 64.9% - in Atyrau region, 69.8% - in East Kazakhstan region, 71.8% - in Zhambyl region, 59.8% - in West Kazakhstan region, 63.1% - Karaganda region, 64.5% - Kyzylorda region, 69.7% - Kostanay region, 60.3% - Mangistau, 67.9% - in Pavlodar region, 68.3% - in North Kazakhstan region, 70% - in Turkestan region, 49.6% - in Nur-Sultan city, 45.7% - in Almaty city, and 55.6% - in Shymkent city.