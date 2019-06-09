Presidential election 2019: Kazakhstani vote actively in Yerevan

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - High voters turnout is being observed at the polling station at the Kazakh Embassy in Armenia, Kazinform correspondent reports from Yerevan.

As of 15:00 pm local time, 55% of voters have cast their votes at the polling station. Kazakhstani students as well as those who permanently reside or are in Armenia can vote at the polling station unveiled at the Embassy.



"120 citizens of Kazakhstan are registered at the Embassy. More than half of them have already voted," said Kazakh Ambassador to Armenia Timur Urazayev.



The polling station in Yerevan is set to work until 20:00 pm local time.