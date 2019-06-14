Presidential election a real hallmark in democratic process of Kazakhstan - EU expert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Pierre Borgoltz, EU Expert on Central Asia, shared his thoughts on the presidential election recently held in Kazakhstan and what the future holds for the country in the nearest future, Kazinform reports.

"The just held Presidential election is a real hallmark in the democratic process of Kazakhstan. Former President Nursultan Nazarbayev has led Kazakhstan from its early days to establish the country as a recognized valuable partner in world affairs and a successfully modernizing social market economy, providing an anchor for stability and prosperity to its population in a much demanding environment," Borgoltz emphasized.



According to him, President Nazarbayev's withdrawal from the helm of the country was seen by many observers in Europe with apprehension as a very delicate period that could lead to destabilize the country with risks that some would seek to take advantage of the transition to engulf the country in a period of trouble.



"The process of presidential election orderly conducted demonstrated instead the growing maturity of the political institutions in Kazakhstan and can be warmly greeted. Notwithstanding attempts to derail the process, the election has shown a new level of democratic debate, with concrete issues of national interest openly discussed," he noted.



Borgoltz went on to add that the high level of participation indicated that contrary to some prior analysis, the population was indeed quite aware of the importance of the ballot. The results also confirmed the broad support given to Mr.Tokayev as next President of Kazakhstan. Mr.Tokayev emphasized his commitment to pursue the country's reform path towards further sustainable inclusive economic development, providing job opportunities for the youth, rule of law and social justice.



"The President-elect also assured that it would maintain continuity in foreign policy where the country has played the most valuable role in promoting good neighbourly relations across Eurasian space and for dialogue and peace in global affairs," said the European expert, summing up that Kazakhstan has just accomplished another remarkable step in its democratic transformation, boding well for its continuing economic and social progress.



"As a personal insight, I also do remember how Mr.Tokayev has been at the time, a dedicated artisan in enhancing EU-Kazakhstan relations, and most helpful partner to the EU in bringing forward successfully the EU Central Asia Strategy in its early days.



As the EU Council is just renewing EU engagement to support prosperity, stability and security of its partners in the region with an updated "agenda for a stronger Partnership", it can only look forward to working together with the new President of Kazakhstan to turn it into another most fruitful page of EU cooperation. The challenges facing Kazakhstan are no doubt still considerable and many issues required patient and sustained efforts to be adequately dealt with," he pointed out.



"With all congratulations and the best wishes for success, the EU will also need to carefully listen to the new President to be able to bring mutually beneficial relations to yet higher levels and make its support to Kazakhstan and beyond to the whole region as effective and rewarding as possible for all sides," Borgoltz said in conclusion.