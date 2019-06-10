Presidential election becomes most landmark event, says IWEP expert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The presidential election was, evidently, the most landmark historical event that marked the completion of the power transition process. It is extremely important for the statehood, said Radik Temirgaliyev, an expert of the Institute of World Economics and Politics under the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"Recalling history, we know that the absence of a clear power transition mechanism was the main reason for the decline and collapse of many states on the soil of Kazakhstan, including the Golden Horde and the Kazakh Khanate," the expert notes.



According to Temirgaliyev, "the result of the last election was predictable. After all, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had an obvious advantage." He is one of the most famous Kazakhstani politicians. His candidacy was supported by the First President and the Nur Otan Party. Thus, Kazakhstanis voted, above all, for stability, for preserving continuity in the strategic course of the country's development.

At the same time, a rather high percentage of votes gained by opposition candidate Amirzhan Kossanov is, in his opinion, an indication that the demand for certain changes and reforms has significantly increased in the society, especially among young people. "It was not so much the support of the opposition movements as a signal to the government. I think it was no surprise - the public sentiments towards the country's leadership are known. This is also made clear by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's recent addresses," the IWEP expert emphasizes.