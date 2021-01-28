Presidential inauguration kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The inauguration ceremony of President-elect Sadyr Zhaparov has begun in Bishkek, in the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic building, Kabar reports.

More than a thousand people take part in the official ceremony. In particular, prominent figures of the country, deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh, ex-presidents, ex-speakers of parliament, ex-prime ministers, heads of confessions of Kyrgyzstan, the diplomatic corps, representatives of international organizations, elder people and ordinary citizens have been invited. Also, Zhaparov's opponents at the last elections were invited to the ceremony.

Sadyr Zhaparov won the January 10 early presidential elections with 79.2% of the votes.