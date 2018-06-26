Presidential prizes, grants for journalists announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to award prizes and grants to journalists of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Editor-in-chief of informburo.kz Mikhail Dorofeyev and general director of Astana TV Channel Lyazzat Tanysbai were awarded the presidential prizes for their contribution to the development on online media and national television, respectively.



Correspondent of Khabar TV Channel Aigul Adilova and deputy director of Kazakhstan TV Channel Meirzhan Zhiyenali will receive presidential grants.



President Nazarbayev also awarded a commendation to National TV and Radio Company of Uzbekistan for its coverage of the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan and issues of the development of Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation in various spheres.



Almaty TV Channel. Astana Akshamy newspaper and Baldyrgan children's magazine received the president's commendation as well.