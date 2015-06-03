Presidents note Kazakhstan and Mongolia&#39;s common stance on international issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the initiative of the Mongolian side, a telephone conversation has been held between President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his counterpart President of Mongolia Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj today, the Akorda's press service reports.

The heads of the two countries discussed in great detail the relevant issues of bilateral cooperation in political, commercial, economic and humanitarian spheres. Nursultan Nazarbayev and Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj noted Kazakhstan and Mongolia's common stance on many international issues and high-level cooperation in international organizations. The sides also expressed confidence in further expansion of successful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia based on centuries-long ties of friendship.