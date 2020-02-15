Presidents of Kazakhstan, Afghanistan discuss situation in the region

MUNICH. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani in Munich, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting on the margins of the 56th Munich Security Conference, President Tokayev stressed that despite Kazakhstan and Afghanistan do not share joint border, the latter is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh President also stated that during U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s latest visit to Kazakhstan they touched upon the problems of further development of the region.

It should be mentioned that the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan exceeded $308 million in 2019, compared to $402.6 in the previous year.

Kazakhstan offers educational grants to students from Afghanistan. For instance, 30 Afghan students were offered grants at Kazakhstani higher educational institutions.