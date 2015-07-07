Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan discussed implementation of agreements of 4th Caspian States Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A telephone conversation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Ilham Aliyev was held today, the press service of the Akorda informs.

"President of Azerbaijan congratulated N. Nazarbayev on the birthday," the statement reads.

The presidents of the two countries discussed the relevant issues of bilateral cooperation and the progress in implementation of the agreements reached at the 4 th Caspian States Summit in Astrakhan on September 29, 2014.

The telephone conversation was held on the initiative of the Azerbaijani side.