Presidents of Kazakhstan and Belarus had telephone talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the Akorda press service reports.

The Presidents exchanged congratulations on the upcoming significant date – the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Noting the unparalleled courage and valor of the Belarus war veterans and home front workers in the fight against Nazi aggression, President Tokayev wished them good health and longevity.

In turn, Alexander Lukashenko stressed enormous contribution of Kazakhstan and Belarus to the achievement of a common Victory and conveyed words of a deep gratitude, as well as wishes of well-being and prosperity to all the people of Kazakhstan.

During the conversation, the Heads of state exchanged information on measures taken to help people and support small and medium-sized businesses amid the spread of the pandemic.

The two leaders reached an agreement to coordinate the efforts of the two governments aimed at maintaining the positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation and further increasing cooperation in all spheres of the Kazakh-Belarus strategic partnership.

The presidents also discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral meetings and prospects for interaction within the multilateral organizations and forums.

The talks were held at the initiative of the Kazakh side.