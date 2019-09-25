Presidents of Kazakhstan and Finland debate bilateral coop issues
22:48, 25 September 2019
NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the margins of the 74th session of the UNGA the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, the Akorda press service reports.
The Presidents discussed the current state and prospects for widening cooperation in trade and economic, transport and logistics, and technological spheres, also shared views on pressing issues of the international agenda.