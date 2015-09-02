  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia discuss bilateral relations

    20:48, 02 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Beijing President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the press service of Akorda reported.

    The meeting was carried out within the framework of the state visit of Kazakhstan's President to China. The heads of the states have discussed topical issues of bilateral relations and exchange views on topical matters of the international agenda.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan WWII 70th anniversary of Great Victory Diplomacy President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!