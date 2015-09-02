Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia discuss bilateral relations
20:48, 02 September 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Beijing President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the press service of Akorda reported.
The meeting was carried out within the framework of the state visit of Kazakhstan's President to China. The heads of the states have discussed topical issues of bilateral relations and exchange views on topical matters of the international agenda.