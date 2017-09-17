Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan hold bilateral meeting

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Head of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov personally met the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, at the Ashkhabad airport on Sunday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The leaders held a bilateral meeting at the airport.

"In such cases, our neighborly, fraternal duty is to support and rejoice. I congratulate you on the Asian Indoor Games! I know that you have built a lot of sports facilities, all this will remain for the people, for the city. And such events allow learning more about Turkmenistan, its capital and telling the world more about the achievements of the state over the years of independence," Nursultan Nazarbayev underscored.

President Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan is experienced in hosting large-scale international sporting events. In particular, our country hosted the Asian Winter Games and the World Student Games (Universiade in Almaty).

"The Expo event has recently wrapped up in Kazakhstan. And the fact that such events happen in our region is very important. Because some people do not distinguish where Kazakhstan or Turkmenistan is. And it is also important that they know," Nursultan Nazarbayev said in his welcoming speech.

The Head of Kazakhstan drew attention to the issue of bilateral cooperation.

"As to our relations, a lot has been done since your visit. I think the economic cooperation will be good. For now, I have paid a visit to Uzbekistan, we solved a lot of issues. We eliminated all border and tax-related issues. As a result, trade has risen 35% at once this year. There is a trade growth with Turkmenistan, too. But we can do more," Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.

In return, the Turkmen leader thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for accepting the offer to participate in the opening ceremony of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in the capital of Turkmenistan.

"It is our common holiday. Once again we will show the entire world the way we take care of a healthy lifestyle, and unite peoples. Half of the world, 64 countries, have come to our event. And, as the UN requested, the 65th country is represented by refugees. By this, we demonstrate our solidarity, stability, and security in the region. You have left a mark in history, you held the Expo 2017. It is also a regional scale event organized at the highest level. Together with you, we have reached such peaks. I would like to congratulate you as yesterday your athletes won awards. I think today you will deliver your opening remarks. I am very glad to see you, welcome!" Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

It is worthwhile noting that today the Head of the State Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Ashgabat for a working visit.

Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to participate in the opening ceremony of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.