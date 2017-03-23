Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discuss Aral Sea problem

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have discussed the Aral Sea problem, Kazinform reports.

"In negotiations we paid a particular attention to the issues of water and energy complex. We have confirmed again that the water resources of transboundary rivers of Central Asia are the common heritage and we are fully understand our brotherly neighbors and their want to use the water. And we are ready to take part in that but with no damage to all other countries located in the lower reaches of these rivers" Nursultan Nazarbayev said following the results of negotiations with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Akorda.

The Head of the State emphasized the importance of reasonable use of transboundary rivers.

"Destinies of dozens of million people, as well as stability and well-being in our region, depend on reasonable use of that water. That is to say that strengthening of friendly relations and trust between our countries depends on it", Nazarbayev added.

Kazakh President highlighted the problem of the Aral Sea.

"We have discussed the situation about the Aral Sea and we have once again arrived at a common view that International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea is the key platform to solve this problem and for contact between our countries", Nursultan Nazarbayev concluded.