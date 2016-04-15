Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hold talks in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan begin talks in the one-on-one format in Tashkent.

As was earlier informed, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Uzbekistan for an official visit on April 14.

Representatives of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation.

According to the information of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan, the economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan develops stably. The sides have a good trade and legal foundation based 107 interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents encompassing almost all spheres of economic cooperation.