Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan share views on situation in the region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation, the Akorda press service reports.

Heads of State debated the state and prospects for further development of bilateral relations based on strong centuries-long friendship and good neighborliness, on principles of trust and strategic partnership. The parties noted high level of cooperation and interaction of the Governments for sooner overcoming of consequences of the coronavirus spread. Great attention was paid to promotion of joint projects aimed at boosting commodity turnover, widening of business cooperation and ties between the regions, strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties.

They also shared views on the development of events in the region. The Presidents expressed hope for sooner stabilization of situation in Kyrgyzstan in conformity with norms of the Constitution and legislation of Kyrgyzstan.