Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan talked over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President’s press service reports.

During the conversation, Presidents debated the progress of realization of the Governments’ instructions aimed elimination of the Sardoba dam burst consequences. The leaders positively assessed well-coordinated cooperation of both countries to settle priority evacuation and social support tasks, repair of engineering and transport infrastructure. President Mirziyoyev said that Uzbekistan would further render assistance, share information and work at restoring the dam taking into account interests of Kazakhstan and principles of international law.

In his turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Shavkat Mirziyoyev for support and assistance in this extraordinary situation.

The Presidents exchanged the Victory Day congratulations wishing all war veterans good health, both nations welfare and prosperity.