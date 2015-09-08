Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan to partake in Turkic-speaking leaders&#39; conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan will take part in the Conference of the Leaders of the Turkic-Speaking States. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov has said it at a briefing with the participation of the representatives of foreign diplomatic missions today.

According to him, on September 11 Kazakhstan will hold the Conference of the Turkic-Speaking States' Leaders - the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan. "President of Turkey Recep Erdoğan will not join the event for objective reasons. Turkey will be represented by its top officials at the conference," the Minister said. As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is going to celebrate the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate soon. Festive events dedicated to this remarkable date will be held in Astana with the participation of the Head of State. Idrissov invited the foreign ambassadors to Taraz (Zhambyl region) on October 8 to join an open-air event devoted to the Kazakh Khanate's 500th jubilee.