Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan ink boundary demarcation agrt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov have signed today the Agreement on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz state border demarcation, Kazinform correspondent reports from Akorda.

"A solid contractual basis of over 150 documents has been created between the two states. Today, the most important bilateral agreements aimed at further deepening of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation have been signed. These are the Agreement on the demarcation of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz state border and the Agreement on the state border regime. We adopted a joint statement," Nursultan Nazarbayev told reporters while making a joint statement.

The President highlighted that the issues of demarcation and the state border control regime had not been solved for many years. "This is the principle of trust: if there is no order on the border there will be no order between the states. I am grateful that Sooronbay Sharipovich took on this issue, and we managed to sign it today. Signing these documents finalizes the interstate legalization of all our borders and is a vivid example of productive meaningful cooperation and trust," the Head of State noted.





In addition, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov highlighted the historicity of the documents signed. "I believe, as a result of this, the border between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will become the gateway of trust, good-neighborliness, and the win-win partnership. Besides, we should aim at making the border between us just a matter of form, and our peoples could cross it without hindrance as it was before. We are truly fraternal peoples. There are no more fraternal and closer peoples than Kyrgyz and Kazakhs," he concluded.





As Kazinform reported earlier, Sooronbay Jeenbekov is in Astana for an official visit.