Presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia discuss prospects of cooperation
14:49, 25 November 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone talk with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin.
According to the Akorda's press service, during the telephone conversation initiated by the Russian side Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin focused on state and prospects of bilateral cooperation.
The leaders also exchanged views on the most pressing issues of regional and international agenda.