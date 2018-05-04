Presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia exchange greetings on upcoming Victory Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the press service of Akorda reported.

The leaders of the two countries exchanged greetings on the forthcoming celebrations commemorating the Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War.

During the conversation, the presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as the current issues on the regional and international agenda including the situation in Armenia.

The heads of state also considered the schedule of the forthcoming meetings, in particular, the preparations for the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to be held in Sochi on May 14 this year.

In this context, the leaders of the two countries underscored that in 2017, the volumes of foreign and mutual trade of the Eurasian Economic Union grew by 24.4% and 26.1%, respectively, and also pointed to the growing interest of the international community in developing cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union.