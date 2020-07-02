Presidents of Kazakhstan, Russia talk over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Vladimir Putin on the positive results of the nationwide vote on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

The Head of State stressed that this landmark event in the newest history of Russia has opened a new page in further development of the country and laid a solid foundation for the implementation of the long-term development strategy, safeguarding the statehood, sovereignty and economic growth and confirmed the high level of support of the Russian leader by the population.

The President of Kazakhstan also thanked Vladimir Putin for timely decision to provide humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan in its fight against the CODIV-19 spread.