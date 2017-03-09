  • kz
    Presidents of Kazakhstan, Serbia discuss bilateral coop

    18:37, 09 March 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Serbia Tomislav Nikolić, Akorda press service informed.    

    The sides discussed the relevant  issues of the bilateral interaction.

    The  two countries’ leaders expressed satisfaction with the course of implementation of the agreements concluded during the Kazakh President’s official visit to Belgrade on August 23-25, 2016.

    T. Nikolić highly spoke of the reforms  on political and economic modernization of Kazakhstan conducted under the leadership of N.Nazarbayev.

    Both  presidents confirmed readiness for further strengthening of the friendly Kazakh-Serbian relations.

     

    The conversation was initiated by Serbia.  

