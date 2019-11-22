Presidents of Kazakhstan, Switzerland hold talks in extended format

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer held talks in the extended format in the Kazakh capital on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the talks, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the paramount importance of bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Switzerland. The Kazakh President said that Kazakhstan sees Switzerland as its important partner.

He expressed confidence that President Maurer’s visit will herald an important milestone in the development of cooperation between the two nations. Kazakhstan, according to Tokayev, will step up the efforts to maintain the dynamics of mutually beneficial contacts both in political and economic realms.

The Head of State continued by emphasizing the contribution of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to the strengthening of Kazakh-Swiss relations and assured that the traditions of partnership will be continued.

Ueli Maurer, in turn, pointed out the key role Kazakhstan plays in the development of economic and political ties in the region.

The President of the Swiss Confederation said Switzerland considers Kazakhstan as a bridge between Asia and Europe from the political and economic point of view. In his words, Switzerland and Kazakhstan can jointly contribute to boosting mutual understanding and strengthening economic ties between the continents.

The sides further focused on the ways to step up trade, economic and investment cooperation as well as the implementation of joint projects in various spheres.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Ueli Maurer’s visit is of paramount importance for further development of bilateral partnership.