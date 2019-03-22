Presidents of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan have phone conversation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a telephone conversation with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the talks, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on assuming the office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Besides, the Tajik leader also wished him success in the nation's highest political office.

In turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the interlocutor for the warm congratulations and expressed confidence in the further dynamic development of Kazakhstan-Tajikistan cooperation.



The Heads of State also extended Nauryz Holiday greetings to each other.



The conversation was initiated by the Tajik side.