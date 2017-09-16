Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan lay flowers at independence and humanism monument

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has participated in the flower-laying ceremony at the monument of independence and humanism in Tashkent, the Akorda press service says.

During the state visit to the Uzbek capital, Nursultan Nazarbayev together with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev laid flowers at the monument of independence and humanism, the national symbol of the people of Uzbekistan.

The architectural complex located in the Independence Square includes a bronze globe with a map of Uzbekistan and a sculpture of a woman with a child in her arms.

The author of the monument is Ilkhom Zhabborov, a famous Uzbek sculptor.