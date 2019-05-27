Presidents of Moldova, Tajikistan to arrive in Nur-Sultan for EAEU Summit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On May 29, Nur-Sultan will host the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, dated to the 25th Anniversary of the Eurasian integration idea announced by the First President of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and the 5th Anniversary of Signing the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It is expected that the First President of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the event. It is assumed that in attendance will also be President of Moldova Igor Dodon as the Head of an EAEU observer state, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Lebedev as honorary guests," Aibek Smadiyarov, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told a briefing.



As the main document to be adopted at the EAEU Anniversary Summit, the members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will make a joint statement on the occasion of the Fifth Anniversary of Signing the EAEU Treaty.



"At the meeting, the sides will consider crucial issues of current activities and prospects for further development of the EAEU in the furtherance of the digital agenda, be reported on the implementation of the main lines of the Union's international activities over the past year, the results achieved, and the indispensable decisions when concluding EAEU trade agreements with the third countries. During the meeting, the heads of state will discuss the key guiding principles of the EAEU's macroeconomic policy for 2019-2020," the spokesman stated.



Besides, the leaders will sign a number of international agreements regulating matters, which are related to the formation of a common electric power market, the mechanisms for traceability of goods imported into the EAEU customs territory, and a Protocol on Amendments to the EAEU Treaty and the EAEU Customs Code Treaty.