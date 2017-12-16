Presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidents of a number of foreign states extended their greetings to the Head of State and the people of Kazakhstan on Independence Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Thus, Russian President Putin noted Kazakhstan achievements in the economic, social and scientific and technical fields, the country's high prestige in the world arena and its significant contribution to resolving pressing international issues, including as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, and also within the framework of the Astana process.

Vladimir Putin highly praised the successful development of Russian-Kazakh relations based on good traditions of friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual respect, both on a bilateral basis and in the context of the Eurasian integration.

The Russian President expressed confidence in the further strengthening of strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Russia for the mutual benefit of their peoples, in the interests of ensuring international security and stability.

In his turn, the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, stated that "over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has achieved significant success in the formation of statehood, strengthening its international prestige, economic development, ensuring social and inter-confessional harmony."

"Today Kazakhstan is solving large-scale tasks to reform the economy, modernize political and public life. Through its peacekeeping efforts, the country makes a significant contribution to maintaining security," his congratulations letter reads.

Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that the implementation of the agreements reached during the recent visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev to Belarus will contribute to the further development of the Belarusian-Kazakh cooperation both in bilateral and in the integration format.

The newly-elected President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sooronbai Jeenbekov also congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev and the citizens of Kazakhstan.

"On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you and all Kazakhstan people on the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan. I am confident that the Kyrgyz-Kazakh relations will continue to strengthen and develop in the spirit of the alliance and strategic partnership for the benefit of the peoples of our countries. I wish you good health, prosperity, and success in your state activity, and to the fraternal people of Kazakhstan - peace, and prosperity,"Jeenbekov wrote.



In his letter, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted that "fraternal Kazakhstan has achieved significant success in strengthening statehood, socio-economic and humanitarian spheres, has become an active and established member of the international community."

"I believe that Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan inter-state relations, our friendship, and partnership based on mutual faith, trust and support will continue to develop in accordance with the will of our peoples, who have a common historical past and national and spiritual values, - Ilham Aliyev said.

"On my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and all your people on the national holiday of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Independence Day. (...) Dear Nursultan Abishevich, on this remarkable day I wish you strong health, happiness, and to the fraternal people of Kazakhstan, permanent peace, and prosperity, "the Azerbaijani President added.