Press secretary of Information and Communications Ministry named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev has appointed Arsen Bektassov as new press secretary of the ministry.

Minister Abayev announced the appointment in a Facebook post.



"I would like to introduce our new press secretary and official spokesman of the ministry Arsen Bektassov. If you have any questions regarding the work of mass media, please contact him. Despite his young age, Arsen boasts extensive experience in his field. I wish him success and want you to support him in the future!" the minister wrote.



Arsen Bektassov used to work at the international news agency KazTAG as a journalist.