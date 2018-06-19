Press secretary of Kazakh Energy Minister named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nurlybek Zhenisbek has been appointed as a head of the press service, a press secretary of the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan, the ministry's press service reports.

Born in 1988, he is a graduate of the Abai National Teacher's Training University, has Master's degree in International Relations, the Russian Presidential Academy of the National Economy and Public Administration.



In 2017 he worked as a press secretary of the Kazakh Labour and Social Protection Minister.