  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Press Service of President launches official Facebook page AkordaBaspasoz

    12:03, 23 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A spokesman for President Dauren Abayev has commented on changing the format of the work in the social network Facebook.

    According to his words, October 23 the press office of the President is launching a new Facebook official page - AkordaBaspasoz. Information materials will be published in the official language. This will allow Kazakh-speaking users in the country and abroad to receive relevant information on the activities of the Head of State. However, the content of the current page AkordaPress was moved to Russian-language mode.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Internet President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!