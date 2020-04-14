Prestigious cycling race 2020 Tour de France may be postponed indefinitely over COVID-19

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM World’s prestigious multiple stage bicycle race, 2020 Tour de France, may be postponed indefinitely over the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, French daily L’Equipe reported on Tuesday.

This year’s race, which consists of 21 day-long stages over the course of 23 days, has been initially scheduled to run between June 27 and July 19, TASS reports.

According to the daily, the postponement of the 3,470-kilometer cycling tournament may be enforced due to the decision of French authorities to temporarily ban all mass events on the territory of the country over the COVID-19 pandemic.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced earlier in the month that the previously announced regime of self-isolation in France had been extended until May 11, while all initially scheduled mass events had been cancelled until mid-July.