Prestigious jiu jitsu tournament kicks off in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prestigious international tournament Nur-Sultan Jiu Jitsu Grand Prix has kicked off in the Kazakh capital for a two-day run, Kazinform has learnt from the website of the city administration.

The tournament brought together some 300 athletes from ten countries, namely the UAE, Brazil, Jordan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Russia, and Uzbekistan.



As part of the tournament, the FESTIVAL NUR-SULTAN OPEN for promising jiu jitsu practitioners is expected to be held. Approximately 500 athletes aged 8-21 are to take part in the competition.



The event is organized by the Kazakhstan Jiu Jitsu Federation together with the JJIF with the support of the Nur-Sultan City Administration and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.