    PRI calls Kazakhstan to stop issuing conviction/non-conviction certificates

    18:35, 23 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Penal Reform International calls Kazakhstan to abolish issuing conviction and non-conviction certificates for employment purposes, Kazinform reports.

    “We prohibit the ex-convicted persons to work by demanding them to provide some or other documents. We call the state to cancel the issuance of conviction and non-conviction certificates,” PRI Regional Director Azamat Shambilov said at a press conference today.

    According to him, such certificates must be mandatory for persons sentenced for sexual maltreatment of minors.

    “We must prevent their employment at schools, kindergartens, out-patient clinics and hospitals to avoid repetition of offences,” noted he.

    Courts Law and justice News
