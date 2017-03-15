  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Price of oil exported by Kazakhstan increases

    16:13, 15 March 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The price of oil exported by Kazakhstan increased by 12.4 percent in January 2016, Kazakh Committee on Statistics said.

    Prices of coal exported by the country increased by 12.1 percent in the reporting period, ferroalloy - by 10.9 percent, zinc - by 4.2 percent, lead -3.5 percent, ores of ferrous and non-ferrous metals - 2.9 percent, cotton - by 1.4 percent, Kazinform refers to Trend.az .
    \
    Meanwhile prices for exported aluminum decreased by 1.7 percent, barley - by 3 percent, grain - by 2.5 percent.

    In total, prices of goods exported by Kazakhstan increased by 8.6 percent in January 2017.

    Prices of goods imported by Kazakhstan increased by 0.8 percent during the reporting period.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!