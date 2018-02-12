Prices for industrial production increase in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The prices of enterprises producing industrial products, as well as providing production services, increased by 1.4 percent in Kazakhstan in January 2018 compared to December 2017, the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan said in a message.

Last month, producer prices in the manufacturing industry rose by 2.6 percent and in mining - 0.4 percent, trend.az reports.



The prices for industrial products went up by 0.9 percent and production services - 6.3 percent.



During the reporting period, prices for coal went up by 6 percent, diesel fuel - 1.4 percent, fuel oil - 0.7 percent, oil, gasoline and metal ore - 0.3 percent, and prices for liquefied propane and butane fell by 0.3 percent .



The increase in prices was recorded over ferroalloys - by 16.4 percent, ferrous metals - 3.5 percent, lead - 1.1 percent, while prices decreased by 3.4 percent for aluminum, zinc - 2.3 percent, precious metals - 2 percent, copper by 0.5 percent.



The rise in producer prices was observed for tea by 2.2 percent, vegetable oil - 1.9 percent, dairy products - 1.1 percent, rice - 0.5 percent, while decrease was recorded for wheat flour by 2.2 percent , cereals - 1.4 percent, sugar - 1.2 percent.



The inflation rate in Kazakhstan in 2017 was 7.1 percent. Prices for foodstuffs for the past year increased by 6.5 percent, non-food products - 8.9 percent and paid services - 5.9 percent.



The National Bank of Kazakhstan forecasts a decrease in inflation in 2018 to 5-7 percent.