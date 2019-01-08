  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Primary housing prices rise by 2.1% in Kazakhstan in 2018

    20:27, 08 January 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The average price for primary housing in Kazakhstan in December 2018 made 266,863 tenge per 1 square meter having increased by 0.4% compared to November, by 2.6% compared to December 2017 and by 2.1% against year 2017, Kazinform learnt from the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry.

    Resale value of 1 square meter of a living space with amenities in December 2018 comprised 185,965 tenge. This is 0.2% higher compared to November, 1.9% more against December 2017 and 0.3% cheaper compared the year 2017. 1 square meter of housing without conveniences made 114,523 tenge (+0,2%, +2,4% and +1% respectively).

    The average price of renting 1 square meter of housing with amenities in Kazakhstan made 1,384 tenge last month (+0,1%, +6% and + 4,7% respectively).

    Tags:
    Economy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!