Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited Turkestan for a working trip

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM During his working trip to Turkestan region, Prime Minister Askar Mamin inspected the development of Turkestan city and the progress in ensuring further socio-economic growth of the region, primeminister.kz reports.

Upon arrival at the regional center, the Head of the Government took part in the ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of the Turkestan International Airport. The project will be implemented jointly with the Turkish company YDA Holding, the volume of attracted investments is more than $70 million.



Chairman of the Board of YDA Holding Arslan Hussein said that the project will be designed in accordance with international standards and implemented using the latest building technologies. The capacity of the terminal will be 3 million passengers per year. The commissioning of the object is scheduled for the end of 2020.



As part of the working trip, the construction of social facilities and administrative buildings was examined, including the schoolchildren's palace, a tourist destination college, a sports and music school, a sports palace, a public service center, an amusement park, a musical fountain, an amphitheater, and the regional akimat, media center and congress hall.



In the historical and cultural center of the city, the construction of the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Museum, Regional Scientific and Universal Library, Eastern baths and the reconstruction of the building of the Visitor Center were inspected.



Prime Minister Mamin also visited the sites where the construction of the park and Nur-Sultan Square, the Wedding Palace, and the Rixos Turkestan Hotel began.



In order to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to new buildings in the city of Turkistan, "Yassy" substation will be built. To date, the construction of foundation is underway. Mamin was reported that the object is scheduled to run in the first half of 2020.

Special attention was paid to the repair of roads and city streets.



As part of Mamin's working visit to the Turkestan region, five documents totaling $1.97 billion were signed:



1. Memorandum of Understanding between the Akimat of the Turkestan Region and the Russian company Eco-Culture on the construction of a 500-hectare greenhouse complex in the Keles district for $1.1 billion;



2. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akimat of the Turkestan Region and the Chinese company KAZAKHSTAN CHN-KZ ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL PARK GROUP on the construction of the Kazakhstan-China Industrial Park for the production of power equipment and products in the Industrial Zone "Turkistan" for $524 million ;



3. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akimat of the Turkestan region and the Chinese company KAZAKHSTAN CHN-KZ ELECTRIC INDUSTRIAL PARK GROUP on the construction of a solar power plant and a wind power plant "Kotyrbulak" with a capacity of 200 MW in Kentau for $225 million;



4. Memorandum of Understanding between the Akimat of the Turkestan region and KazPV LTD LLP on the construction of solar power plants with a capacity of 100 MW, using photovoltaic modules based on Kazakhstan silicon for $100 million;



5. Memorandum of Understanding between the Akimat of the Turkestan region and the Polish company POLCOTTON LTD on the construction of a greenhouse complex with an area of 21 hectares in Sairam district for $27 million.