Prime Minister: Business Road Map 2020 programme proved its efficiency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today at the Government’s weekly meeting, Askar Mamin praised efficiency of the Business Road Map 2020 state programme, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Increasing the role of small and medium businesses remains one of the key factors of ensuring sustainability of economy. By 2050, we should raise this indicator to 50%. As a result of the measures taken, we have climbed to the 25th position in Doing Business rating,» Mamin said.

In his words, the programme proved its efficiency.

«The share of SMEs in the country’s GDP rose from 24.9% in 2015 to 28.4% in 2018. The volume of products manufactured by the SMEs increased by 10trn tenge – from 13.3trn to 23.4trn tenge. In the years of the programme’s implementation, more than 342,000 jobs have been maintained and more than 94,000 jobs have been created. As the Head of State pointed out, Business Road Map is an effective tool of support of entrepreneurship. Therefore we envisaged 421bn tenge for the next five-year period, i.e. 1.5 times more than in the previous period,» the Prime Minister highlighted.

Askar Mamin commissioned the Ministry of National Economy to adopt Business Road Map 2025 programme by the end of the year. «Together with the governmental structures and organizations to ensure adoption all the necessary regulatory-legal acts, as well as together with the regional administrations and Atameken National Entrepreneurs Chamber to carry out clarification work for businessmen,» he concluded.