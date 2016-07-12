Prime Minister checked out Kazakhstani electric car in Kostanay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov familiarized with development of the car industry in Kazakhstan during his visit to "SaryarkaAutoProm" LLP in Kostanay.

K. Massimov and heads of the company discussed the problems of development of the sector in Kazakhstan, measures of state support the sector needs and the measures on stimulation of demand for the domestic cars, Pm.kz informs.

Besides, Karim Massimov assessed the potential of the Kazakhstani electric car.

It should be noted that the car industry makes a great contribution to development of the economy of the region. Thus, 11.3% of the GRP falls at this sector.

"SaryarkaAutoProm" LLP is one of the strategic enterprises of Kostanay. A new production was launched within the industrialization program there, which is production of Ssang Yong Nomad cars. The launch of this production allowed to create about 600 jobs.

During the visit of the plant Karim Massimov familiarized with the products of the plant including a Kazakhstani electric car.

Besides, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AllurGroup Andrei Lavrentyev informed about the plans of the auto group on expansion of production.