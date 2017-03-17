Prime Minister checks Semey Airport reconstruction process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev during his working trip to the East Kazakhstan region has checked the progress of Semey International Airport reconstruction carried out under Nurly Zhol National Program, according to primeminister.kz.

Deputy Regional Akim S. Aktanov informed the Prime Minister on the progress of airport reconstruction planning to lengthen its landing strip from 2.7 km to 3.3 km. Also, a new Fire Rescue Station will be built and all utilities will be replaced. In addition, he read to Sagintayev a report on airport security system operation.

Semey Airport's geographical location is convenient for transit routes and after reconstruction it will handle all types of planes including cargo aircraft. For now, the airport serves nearly 70,000 people a year.

On the second day of the working trip Sagintayev will also inspect the reconstruction of Semey Central Heating and Power Plant No.1, will visit a local Nazarbayev Intellectual School and meet the city's public to discuss the important issues of regional socioeconomic development.

The Prime Minister got familiar with the way President's Address "3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" is implemented at large industrial and agricultural enterprises, healthcare and educational institutions.

In this respect, Sagintayev has already visited Aktogay Mining and Processing Plant, Ust-Kamenogorsk Valve Plant, Ulba Metallurgical Plant, Oil-Bearing Crop Research Farm, Eye Microsurgery Hospital and Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University.

The Prime Minister also met the heads of the region's large industrial enterprises and business representatives.