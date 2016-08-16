Prime Minister familiarized with process of preparation of engineers in East Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov visited the East Kazakhstan State Technical University named after D.Serikbayev within his working trip to the region, Pm.kz informs.

The university prepares professionals for working in different industrial spheres, especially for implementation of the second stage of the State Program on Industrial and Innovation Development.

Rector of the university Zh. Shaimardinov told the Prime Minister about the education process. The university takes part in the state program in several directions.

As it was noted, the university developed two new programs for 2016-2018 - design and engineering in mining and metallurgy sector and cyber-physical systems in engineering sector.

The Prime Minister familiarized with the draft programs proposed for implementation jointly with leading industrial companies of the region. Besides, K. Massimov also checked out the laboratories of the university.